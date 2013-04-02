* USD/INR is keeping a tight range as global markets are still in a holiday mood. The pair is trading at 54.29/30 versus 54.28/29 close on Thursday. * The pair has immediate resistance at 200 DMA. * Dealers cite some sporadic selling, though no big flows reported. * Local stocks keeping upside in check, up 0.7 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)