* India's call rate reverts back to repo levels after jumping to a near four-and-a-half year high of 17 percent on Thursday, the last working day of the previous fiscal. The call rate is at 7.50/7.55 percent versus 16/17 percent Thursday close. * Banks typically want to preserve their capital on the last day of the fiscal year to show a strong capital adequacy ratio, which leads to a spike. * Repo bids remain above 1 trillion rupees. * Dealers say the stress would remain consistent with issuance of fresh supplies and with expectation of no government spending in the initial week of the current fiscal. * However, some expect the Reserve Bank of India to announce an open market operation this week to keep the deficit closer to 1 trillion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /)