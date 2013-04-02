* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.23 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.46 percent. * Traders say the record current account deficit fails to spook the overnight indexed swap market as largely subdued macro data keeps hopes for more monetary easing alive. * Traders will await fresh cues for direction in the near term. * Some section of the market expects the central bank to conduct an open market purchase of bonds on the back of high repo borrowing. Banks borrowing from the RBI at 1.21 trillion rupees at the start of the fresh fiscal year. * The 5-year OIS rate is seen in a range of 7.20 percent to 7.34 percent over the next fortnight, while the 1-year rate is seen holding between 7.38 percent and 7.55 percent, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)