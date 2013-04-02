BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.23 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.46 percent. * Traders say the record current account deficit fails to spook the overnight indexed swap market as largely subdued macro data keeps hopes for more monetary easing alive. * Traders will await fresh cues for direction in the near term. * Some section of the market expects the central bank to conduct an open market purchase of bonds on the back of high repo borrowing. Banks borrowing from the RBI at 1.21 trillion rupees at the start of the fresh fiscal year. * The 5-year OIS rate is seen in a range of 7.20 percent to 7.34 percent over the next fortnight, while the 1-year rate is seen holding between 7.38 percent and 7.55 percent, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee