* Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gain 4 percent after Nomura said URL Pharma, the unit it acquired from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, has significantly raised prices of a drug, dealers say. * Nomura said in a report that "URL Pharma has taken a significant price hike (15 times) in doxycycline hyclate. We believe Sun could clock annual revenue of USD100mn from the product based on the current run rate."