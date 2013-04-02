BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gain 4 percent after Nomura said URL Pharma, the unit it acquired from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, has significantly raised prices of a drug, dealers say. * Nomura said in a report that "URL Pharma has taken a significant price hike (15 times) in doxycycline hyclate. We believe Sun could clock annual revenue of USD100mn from the product based on the current run rate." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.