BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee