BRIEF-Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
* Says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 09, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor flat
Issue price 99.909
Reoffer price 99.909
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 4.5bp
Payment Date April 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000DHY3939
* Crosswinds Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's central bank wants banks to use most of their profits to support capital levels, so that they can increase lending, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.