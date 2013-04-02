* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade near the three-month peak of 8 percent, but persistent bargain buying prevents a further rise. * Yields up 5 basis points on the day in reaction to the record current account deficit data for the December quarter released post market hours on Thursday. Debt markets were closed on Friday and Monday for local holidays. * Traders say upcoming debt supply pipeline also a key trigger prompting selling of debt. * The 10-year paper is expected to rise further in coming days and may go up to 8.15 percent, traders say. * Some expectations of open market purchase of bonds by the Reserve Bank of India, however, re-emerges on the back of the high 1.21 trillion rupees borrowing by banks from the central bank's repo window, another factor capping the rise in yields. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)