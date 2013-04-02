BRIEF-Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
* Says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 125 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 114.91
Payment Date April 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.5 billion rand
When fungible
ISIN XS0356222173
* Crosswinds Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's central bank wants banks to use most of their profits to support capital levels, so that they can increase lending, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.