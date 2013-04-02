Apr 02Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR/BULK 28/03 28/03 03/04 9,235 nil 266 458 2) KANCHAN CAF CEMENT BGS 31/03 31/03 05/04 nil TOCOME nil 2,000 3) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 02/04 02/04 04/04 nil TOCOME nil 2,103 4) PRIYANKA CAF CEMENT BGS 30/03 30/03 03/04 nil 1,475 nil 588 5) ACHILLEAS PAREKH STEEL CARGO 01/04 01/04 04/04 nil 6,977 nil 10,256 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Conti Fuchsit Sahi Bulk Peas nil 100 nil 22/03 --- 2) Pacific Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 21,000 nil nil 24/03 --- 3) Graceful NYK Heavy Mach nil 576 nil 30/03 --- 4) Colchester nil Steel Cargo nil 35,078 nil 31/03 --- 5) Eurosky nil Steel Cargo nil 6,400 nil 01/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nafisa Caf Cement BGS nil 2,112 nil 02/04 2) Baltic Carrier Mitsutor Steel/Mach. 8,000 nil nil 02/04 3) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel & Mach nil 3,592 nil 04/04 4) Saturnus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 18,591 nil 04/04 5) Semua JMB Crude Palm nil 12,000 nil 05/04 6) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 628 nil 08/04 7) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL