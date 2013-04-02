Apr 02Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.COLUMBIA BOTHRA COAL 28/03 28/03 02/04 nil 55,353 nil 2) M.V.DORO BOTHRA COAL 31/03 31/03 04/03 nil 56,606 nil 3) M.T.CLIPPER KAREN SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 31/03 31/03 02/04 nil 4,000 nil 4) M.T. HARSHA PREM STEVEDORES DIESEL 01/04 01/04 02/04 nil 17,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT ARTISTRY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 28/03 --- 2) MV FUSHIMI INDIOC ---- 10,300 nil nil 28/03 --- 3) MV THRUSH BOTHRA COAL nil 53,000 nil 01/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KOTA VIKING GB 14,800 nil nil 01/04 2) MV MARCAROLINA PUYVAST GB 33,000 nil nil 01/04 3) NV CENA FAITH VIKING GB 8,150 nil nil 01/04 4) MT COSMIC JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 01/04 5) MT DAWN ORISSA DIESEL nil 4,000 nil 02/04 6) MT FENG HAI JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 02/04 7) MV JAHAN IMPERIAL WHEAT 43,800 nil nil 01/04 8) MT SUNNY DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,300 nil 03/04 9) MV VALERIE CHITTINAD COAL nil 55,000 nil 03/04 10) MV BEAGLE VIKING GB 16,300 nil nil 04/04 11) MV HANJIN JYOTHI UREA nil 12,000 nil 08/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL