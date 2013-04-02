BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial's 2016 net profit up 13.9 pct
* Says 2016 net profit up 13.9 percent y/y at 591.9 million yuan ($85.98 million)
April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilial real
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 98.833
Payment Date April 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Full fees 0.1875 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian real
When fungible
ISIN XS0902317071
* Says 2016 net profit up 13.9 percent y/y at 591.9 million yuan ($85.98 million)
LONDON, March 28 Stocks recovered while the dollar hovered above four-month lows on Tuesday as anxiety over Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform gave way to tentative hopes for the U.S. president's planned stimulus policies.
LONDON, March 28Banks are treading carefully, enacting two-stage contingency plans, to avoid losing nervous London-based staff as they work out how many jobs will have to move to continental Europe as Britain exits the European Union.