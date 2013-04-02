April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditansstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 05, 2018

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 50bp

Payment Date April 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 -1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL9030

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.