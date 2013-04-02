BRIEF-Autolite India approves conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 36500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 33500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 41000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 35500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 10450 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 30400 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22600 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9500 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 29100 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8600 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 33000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13900 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19600 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 583 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 270 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 98 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 205 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 33500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 805 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 840 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 775 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 807 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1085 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1185 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1410 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 121000 2. Rapeseed Oil 66500 3. Sunflower Oil 68000 4. Kardi Oil 102000 5. Linseed Oil 80500 6. Sesame Oil 135000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 61200 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 74200 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 51000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 51000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) NQ 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 63200 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 70500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 62500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 65500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 60000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 77500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 114000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 550 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 595 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 36000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 820 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee
* Approved preferential offer and issue of up to 33.8 million convertible warrants to Inuus Properties and Inuus Developers