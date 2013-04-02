BRIEF-Autolite India approves conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
BANGALORE, April 02 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32200 ICS-104(24mm) 35000 ICS-202(26mm) 38100 ICS-105(26mm) 36400 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 38500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36700 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 38900 ICS-105(28mm) 38200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38500 ICS-105(29mm) 38600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38900 ICS-105(30mm) 39200 ICS-105(31mm) 40200 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 50000
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee
* Approved preferential offer and issue of up to 33.8 million convertible warrants to Inuus Properties and Inuus Developers