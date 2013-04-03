* USD/INR likely to open higher in line with losses in
Asian stocks, FX. The pair last closed at 54.26/27 on Tuesday.
* Dealers will watch for stock cues and developments on the
political front.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down
0.67 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index
0.52 percent lower.
* Most Asian currencies trading weaker against the dollar. For a
snapshot, see.
* The yen retreated from a one-month high against the dollar
early in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro was subdued in a
market largely lacking conviction as investors await policy
decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank.
