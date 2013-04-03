* USD/INR likely to open higher in line with losses in Asian stocks, FX. The pair last closed at 54.26/27 on Tuesday. * Dealers will watch for stock cues and developments on the political front. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.67 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index 0.52 percent lower. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against the dollar. For a snapshot, see. * The yen retreated from a one-month high against the dollar early in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro was subdued in a market largely lacking conviction as investors await policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)