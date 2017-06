* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may rise in early trades in the absence of any open market operation announcement so far this week. The yield last closed at 7.99 percent, after hitting a three-month high of 8 percent in the session. * Liquidity continues to remain tight with fresh debt supplies to begin from this week. * However, allocation in the new fiscal and high yields may bring in some buying. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.76 billion) of bonds on April 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)