* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.5 percent. * Asian shares were effectively flat in Wednesday morning trade, cautiously marking time before key U.S. jobs data and news from central bank policy meetings in Japan and Europe later in the week. * Foreign investors were sellers worth 0.45 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions bought 2.05 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.93 percent. * The government has reiterated its commitment to reforms but investors remain worried about potential political instability after a key ally pulled away from the ruling coalition last month. * Also on watch, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will speak at the annual meeting of industry chamber CII in New Delhi. (0530 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)