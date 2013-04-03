India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.5 percent. * Asian shares were effectively flat in Wednesday morning trade, cautiously marking time before key U.S. jobs data and news from central bank policy meetings in Japan and Europe later in the week. * Foreign investors were sellers worth 0.45 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions bought 2.05 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.93 percent. * The government has reiterated its commitment to reforms but investors remain worried about potential political instability after a key ally pulled away from the ruling coalition last month. * Also on watch, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will speak at the annual meeting of industry chamber CII in New Delhi. (0530 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.