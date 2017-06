* HSBC says India's large current account deficit will remain a source of "discomfort" for the market and make it difficult for the rupee to appreciate in a sustained manner. * However, the rupee weakness may be limited as the trade deficit has been priced in somewhat, while debt inflows have remained 'strong' recently, the note says. * A further deterioration of the trade deficit and the speed of reforms pose risks to the rupee, HSBC adds. * The bank says India needs bolder action in the medium term to bring down the trade deficit and ease regulations to allow more FDI into the country. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)