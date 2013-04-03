* J.P.Morgan upgraded Larsen & Toubro to "overweight" from "neutral" and raised its target price after the company announced orders worth 94 billion rupees ($1.73 billion) this week. * Fresh orders take the tally of disclosed orders in the January-March quarter to 154 billion rupees, J.P.Morgan says in a note, adding the company appears well-poised to comfortably exceed the lower end of FY13 order inflow growth guidance of 15-20 percent. * An expected recovery in the capex cycle and valuations are also making L&T shares more attractive, J.P.Morgan says. * "The capex cycle has bottomed out and L&T is best-positioned to benefit from a recovery in our view," J.P.Morgan says. ($1 = 54.2850 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)