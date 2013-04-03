* USD/INR opens higher in line with weakness in Asian
fx, stocks. The pair is at 54.39/40 versus Tuesday close of
54.26/27.
* A private bank dealer expects some selling to come in the
early session, keeping gains in check.
* Dealers will watch for stock cues and developments on the
political front.
* A dealer keeps a 54.30-54.65 range for the session.
* The pair has short-term resistance at 200 DMA at 54.52 and
subsequently previous high of 54.56, seen on March 20.
* Most Asian currencies trading weaker against the dollar. For a
snapshot, see.
* The yen retreated from a one-month high against the dollar
early in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro was subdued in a
market largely lacking conviction as investors await policy
decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank.
