* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.98 percent as traders pick bargains with the first debt sale in the new fiscal year on Friday now being the next key trigger. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 7.96 percent to 8.02 percent band until the auction on Friday. * Dealers say if there is strong demand at the auction, prices would rise further, while weak demand could push up the 10-year yield by 10-15 basis points. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)