* The 50-share NSE index is down 0.24 percent and the benchmark BSE index is lower 0.23 percent after gaining for four consecutive sessions. * Investors are turning more cautious ahead of January-March earnings due starting next week after the BSE index gained 1.92 percent in the previous four sessions. * Defensive shares fall after recent gains: ITC falls 1 percent and Hindustan Unilever is down 1.2 percent after gaining 1.6 percent and 2.1 percent in the previous four sessions. * Reliance Communications Ltd rises 5.6 percent, a day after announcing a fibre optic network sharing deal with a unit of Reliance Industries, which is widely seen as benefiting both companies. * Other companies controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani gain on hopes the deal would lead to increased tie-ups with brother Mukesh Ambani. * Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rises 2.2 percent, while Reliance Capital Ltd gains 1.43 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)