* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.86 percent, sharply below 8.1857 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * Dealers say the auction cut-offs are expected to come down closer to secondary market levels of 7.80 percent as funding pressures seen in March, the last month of the fiscal year, have eased somewhat. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.90 percent, while the lowest was 7.80 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.73 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.7916 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 7.75 percent, while the lowest was 7.70 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)