* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 7.86 percent, sharply below 8.1857 percent at last
week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll
of 10 banks and primary dealers.
* Dealers say the auction cut-offs are expected to come down
closer to secondary market levels of 7.80 percent as funding
pressures seen in March, the last month of the fiscal year, have
eased somewhat.
* For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.90 percent,
while the lowest was 7.80 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.73
percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.7916 percent two weeks
earlier.
* The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 7.75 percent,
while the lowest was 7.70 percent.
* The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday.
