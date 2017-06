* USD/INR is keeping gains but in a narrow range. The pair is at 54.37/3750 versus Tuesday's close of 54.26/27. * Dealers cite overseas borrowing related inflows from a large steel company. * Local shares trading flat, down 0.1 percent. * The pair has short-term resistance at 200 DMA at 54.52 and subsequently previous high of 54.56, seen on March 20. * The yen and the euro inched lower versus the dollar on Wednesday, with trading largely characterized by a lack of conviction as markets awaited policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank on Thursday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)