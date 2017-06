* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edge down 3 basis points to 7.96 percent as traders cover short positions at the start of a fresh fiscal year. * The auction cut-offs on Friday will be key in setting near-term direction, traders say. * Fresh limit allocations at the start of a new fiscal year also leading to some buying though sentiment will be cautious in the backdrop of a heavy debt supply pipeline. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a 7.95 to 8.02 percent range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)