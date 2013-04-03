India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in India's Welspun Corp Ltd gain 6.7 percent after Nippon Investment and Finance Co raises stake in the company to nearly 2.1 percent from 1.55 percent earlier through open market transactions. * Nippon, a Japanese private equity unit of Daiwa Finance Co Ltd, bought 1.39 million shares of Welspun Corp at 56.19 rupees a piece in a block deal on Tuesday, according to BSE data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.