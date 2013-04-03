* The 50-share NSE index is down 0.35 percent and the benchmark BSE index is lower 0.37 percent, heading towards their first fall in five sessions. * Automakers lead falls on concern over slowing vehicle sales: Tata Motors is down 2.5 percent, while Bajaj Auto falls 2.7 percent. * Recent outperformers fall, with Larsen & Toubro down 1.5 percent after adding 4.3 percent in the previous four sessions, while mortgage lender HDFC falls 1.12 percent. * Adani Power Ltd gains 13 percent after regulators allowed the power utility to raise tariffs for electricity on a temporary basis, in a ruling that could boost other firms grappling with erratic fuel supplies. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)