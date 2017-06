* India's call rate close to the repo rate as banks continue to fund their borrowing needs via their excess bond holding. The call rate is at 7.40/7.50 percent versus 7.50/7.60 percent Tuesday close. * A senior dealer with a state-run bank says some government spending should kick in by the end of the week. Also, traditionally liquidity eases in April so repo borrowings should come down below 1 trillion rupees. * Repo bids are at 1 trillion rupees. * The dealer does not expect any open market operation in April, even as bond supplies are scheduled to begin this week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /)