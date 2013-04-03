* India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1
basis point at 7.22 percent while the one-year rate
down 2 basis points at 7.43 percent.
* Traders say lack of any fresh triggers is likely to keep the
swap rates in a range of 3-6 basis points until the debt sale on
Friday.
* Short-end rates may drop once cash conditions ease, traders
say. Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls
to 1 trillion rupees, down from Tuesday's 1.21 trillion, in a
sign the government may have begun to spend its cash balances
with the central bank.
* The one-year rate is expected to find a floor around 7.35
percent levels in the near term, say traders.
