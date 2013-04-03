* India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.22 percent while the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.43 percent. * Traders say lack of any fresh triggers is likely to keep the swap rates in a range of 3-6 basis points until the debt sale on Friday. * Short-end rates may drop once cash conditions ease, traders say. Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to 1 trillion rupees, down from Tuesday's 1.21 trillion, in a sign the government may have begun to spend its cash balances with the central bank. * The one-year rate is expected to find a floor around 7.35 percent levels in the near term, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)