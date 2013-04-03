April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Aryzta AG
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 25, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101.0
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Notes The issue size will total 400 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0200044813
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.