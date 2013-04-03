April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Gas Natural Fenosa Finance B.V.
Guarantor Gas Natural SDG, S.A
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2022
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.709
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 284
bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixa Bank, Citigroup,
Santander GBM & SG CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0914400845
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.