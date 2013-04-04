* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may ease in early trades as the sharp overnight drop in crude oil prices may help ease some inflationary concerns, dealers say. The benchmark 10-year yield closed at 7.96 percent on Wednesday. * Oil prices fell 3 percent on Wednesday in the steepest daily drop in five months, as U.S. crude inventories rose to their highest since 1990 and as weak economic data weighed on the outlook for demand. * Dealers are awaiting the first auction of the fiscal year on Friday to gauge appetite from market participants. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.76 billion) of bonds on April 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao meets bankers ahead of annual review on May 3. Any possible comments from bankers on expectations from policy will be keenly watched. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)