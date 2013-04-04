* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.6 percent. * Investors nervously watched developments in the Korean Peninsula on Thursday while Asian stocks fell after weak data stoked concerns the key American jobs report due later in the week will signal slowing U.S. growth. * Foreign investors were sellers worth 3.68 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions bought 0.37 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index fell 1.26 percent. * Dealers say that Wednesday's FII selling has sparked concerns over sustainability of flows, which have totaled over $10 billion in 2013. * RBI Governor meets bankers ahead of annual policy review on May 3. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)