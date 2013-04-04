* USD/INR likely to extend gains for a second session tracking regional stock losses. The pair may open around 54.46/50 levels versus 54.43/44 close on Wednesday, according to a dealer with a foreign bank, who expects 54.35 support for now. * The pair likely to track global developments with Bank of Japan, ECB outcomes awaited. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.5 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index 0.56 percent lower. * Won, Philippine peso, baht weaker; ringgit edges up. For a snapshot, see. * The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar early in Asia on Thursday, with investors adopting a cautious stance as they waited to see just how aggressive the Bank of Japan will be in tackling deflation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)