* USD/INR rises for a second successive session, tracking regional stock losses. The pair is at 54.54/55 levels versus 54.43/44 close on Wednesday. * Dealers expect some consolidation in 54.38-54.65 band. * The pair has immediate resistance at 54.56, the March 20 high. * The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar early in Asia on Thursday, with investors adopting a cautious stance as they waited to see just how aggressive the Bank of Japan will be in tackling deflation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)