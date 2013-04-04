GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
* USD/INR rises for a second successive session, tracking regional stock losses. The pair is at 54.54/55 levels versus 54.43/44 close on Wednesday. * Dealers expect some consolidation in 54.38-54.65 band. * The pair has immediate resistance at 54.56, the March 20 high. * The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar early in Asia on Thursday, with investors adopting a cautious stance as they waited to see just how aggressive the Bank of Japan will be in tackling deflation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
India's gross domestic product data shocked again on Wednesday as economic growth unexpectedly slumped to its lowest in more than two years in the March quarter, stripping the country of its status as the world's fastest growing major economy. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2017 > India growth unexpectedly slows sharply to 6.1 pct > Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high > Singapore GD