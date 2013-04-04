* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 2 basis points to 7.94 percent on the back of an overnight fall in global crude oil prices. * Brent crude edged up above $107 on Thursday after its biggest fall in five months in the previous session, but prices stayed close to this year's low as weak data and swelling inventories in top consumer the United States muddied the demand outlook. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to hold in a 7.93 to 7.98 percent range during the day. * The auction demand and cut-offs at the first debt sale in the new fiscal year on Friday will be crucial for giving near-term direction. The government is selling a total 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao meets bankers ahead of annual review on May 3. Any possible comments from bankers on expectations from policy will be keenly watched. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)