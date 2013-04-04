* Shares in India's sugar manufacturers gain on hopes the government will remove a requirement that they sell a portion of their sugar output to the government at reduced prices, while also easing some of the restrictions on the sector. * The federal cabinet may discuss lifting some curbs on the tightly regulated sector soon, months after the prime minister's economic adviser recommended easing restrictions to help stabilise output, dealers say. * Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 1.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is up 2.7 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rises 1.8 percent. * The stocks gain despite a 1.1 percent fall in the broader NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)