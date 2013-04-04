BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in India's sugar manufacturers gain on hopes the government will remove a requirement that they sell a portion of their sugar output to the government at reduced prices, while also easing some of the restrictions on the sector. * The federal cabinet may discuss lifting some curbs on the tightly regulated sector soon, months after the prime minister's economic adviser recommended easing restrictions to help stabilise output, dealers say. * Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 1.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is up 2.7 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rises 1.8 percent. * The stocks gain despite a 1.1 percent fall in the broader NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.