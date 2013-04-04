BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The 50-share NSE index is down 0.83 percent at 5,613.30, below the 200-day moving average which was at 5,638. The benchmark BSE index is 0.98 percent down. * Developments in the Korean peninsula and U.S. jobs data due on Friday which will likely signal slowing U.S. growth, are overseas cues being closely watched. * Continued domestic political uncertainty and worries about early elections after the withdrawal of a key regional ally from the ruling coalition last month are weighing on investor sentiment. * Investors also await a speech by Rahul Gandhi, promoted by many as the Congress' likely next prime ministerial candidate, to a leading industry body later on Thursday. * Foreign investors were provisional net sellers worth 3.68 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, exchange data showed. * Indian banks' advances grew at a slower pace in 2012/13 compared with a year earlier, and fell short of the central bank's projection, hurt by lower demand for credit from companies in a slowing economy. * ICICI Bank is down 1.42 percent, HDFC Bank is down 1.3 percent while State Bank of India is down 1.3 percent. * Technology share also fell tracking weak U.S equities: Infosys shares fall 1.1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services is 1.1 percent lower. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
