* DBS says India's widening current account deficit is bad news for rate markets, but does not mean sustained upward pressure for rates lies ahead. * The wider deficit means India in the fourth quarter of 2012 was not able to move towards a better balance between internal and external demand, says the note. * "This should mean that domestic interest rates need to remain high to play their part in cooling the economy and achieving this balance," says DBS. * Adds, policy makers need to remain credibly committed to reforms to help attract capital inflows to offset the net outflows under the current account. * "Overall, then, the wider current account is disappointing, but it does not tell a story that markets don't already know," it says. * Tips yield on 10-year government bonds should stay below 8 percent and end the quarter lower at around 7.75 percent.