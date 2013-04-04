* USD/INR rises to a near one-month high as local stocks are in negative. The pair at 54.60/61 after rising to 54.6650, its highest since March 8, versus 54.43/44 close on Wednesday. * Local stocks down 0.8 pct. * The pair has resistance at 54.66 and 54.85, the 61.8 percent and 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of the 55.15-53.90 decline. * The yen dropped sharply on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive easing, saying it will double its holdings of bonds and stocks in two years. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)