GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
* USD/INR rises to a near one-month high as local stocks are in negative. The pair at 54.60/61 after rising to 54.6650, its highest since March 8, versus 54.43/44 close on Wednesday. * Local stocks down 0.8 pct. * The pair has resistance at 54.66 and 54.85, the 61.8 percent and 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of the 55.15-53.90 decline. * The yen dropped sharply on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive easing, saying it will double its holdings of bonds and stocks in two years. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
India's gross domestic product data shocked again on Wednesday as economic growth unexpectedly slumped to its lowest in more than two years in the March quarter, stripping the country of its status as the world's fastest growing major economy. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2017 > India growth unexpectedly slows sharply to 6.1 pct > Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high > Singapore GD