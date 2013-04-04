* India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both edge down 2 basis points to 7.20 percent and 7.40 percent, respectively. * Traders say rates trading with a receiving bias as improving cash conditions in the banking system helping. Short-end rates down due to cash conditions while long-end drops on hopes for rate cuts in the May policy. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window drops to 635.40 billion rupees from 1 trillion rupees on Wednesday, reflecting the improvement in cash conditions. * Traders say overnight steep drop in global oil prices also helps sentiment for rates. * "I think one-year OIS and five-year OIS will remain in a tight range for now. They should hold between 7.40-7.46 percent and 7.17-7.25 percent, respectively, until the inflation numbers in mid-April," a dealer with a private bank said. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)