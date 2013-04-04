GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
* USD/INR closing in to its highest level in a month as dollar strong globally and stocks wilt, say dealers. The pair is at 54.82/83, its highest level since March 7, versus 54.43/44 close on Wednesday. * A senior dealer says the pair will get some resistance at the 54.85 area, which broken will test 55-55.15. Otherwise, some correction likely back to 54.70-54.75 levels. * The pair broke 200 DMA resistance which was at 54.51. * Local stocks down 1.4 percent. * The dollar index rose to an eight-month high on Thursday, pushed higher by gains against the yen and the euro after aggressive monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan and weak euro zone business activity data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
India's gross domestic product data shocked again on Wednesday as economic growth unexpectedly slumped to its lowest in more than two years in the March quarter, stripping the country of its status as the world's fastest growing major economy. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2017 > India growth unexpectedly slows sharply to 6.1 pct > Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high > Singapore GD