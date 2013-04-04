* USD/INR closing in to its highest level in a month as dollar strong globally and stocks wilt, say dealers. The pair is at 54.82/83, its highest level since March 7, versus 54.43/44 close on Wednesday. * A senior dealer says the pair will get some resistance at the 54.85 area, which broken will test 55-55.15. Otherwise, some correction likely back to 54.70-54.75 levels. * The pair broke 200 DMA resistance which was at 54.51. * Local stocks down 1.4 percent. * The dollar index rose to an eight-month high on Thursday, pushed higher by gains against the yen and the euro after aggressive monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan and weak euro zone business activity data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)