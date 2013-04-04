* Shares in Coal India Ltd gain as much as 4.1 percent after Bloomberg news reported that the government plans to raise 200 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) by selling part of its stake in the company. * The report, quoting a draft finance ministry proposal, said the government plans to sell a 5 percent stake to the public and a similar holding to the company. * A senior finance ministry official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the government was looking to raise 180-200 billion rupees via the stake sale, but was yet to decide the mode. * A senior Coal India official said, "We are not aware of this. Nothing has come to us." * At 0824 GMT, shares were up 2.8 percent at 310.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Malini Menon)