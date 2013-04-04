April 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norges Statsbaner AS

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 2, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.422

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0210891989

