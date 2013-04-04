* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade marginally lower at 7.95 percent tracking an overnight drop in crude oil prices. * Traders say the market is likely to be rangebound until the debt auction on Friday. * The government will sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, in its first debt sale in the new fiscal year which began on April 1. * Traders say the auction cutoff and market demand will be key in setting near-term direction for bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)