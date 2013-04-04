* India's call rate inches back to 7.45/7.55 percent after dipping to 7.15 percent in the session. It had last closed at 6.70/6.75 percent. * Call rates dropped in late trade on Wednesday, to their lowest level since June 2011, as per Reuters data. * Repo bids drop sharply to 635.40 billion rupees. * Dealers say banks already overcovered for product needs ahead of reporting Friday. Indian lenders have to report mandatory reserve requirements to the central bank every alternate Friday. * Some government spending seen which has helped improve liquidity. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /)