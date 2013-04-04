Apr 04Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR/BULK 28/03 28/03 04/04 9,829 nil nil 458
2) KANCHAN CAF CEMENT BGS 31/03 31/03 06/04 nil 589 nil 1,379
3) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 02/04 02/04 05/04 nil 1,115 nil 988
4) NAFISA-1 CAF CEMENT BGS 02/04 02/04 06/04 nil TOCOME nil 2,112
5) PRIYANKA CAF CEMENT BGS 30/03 30/03 04/04 nil 2,063 nil COMP
6) EUROSKY SAMSARA STEEL CARGO 04/04 04/04 05/04 nil TOCOME nil 6,400
7) ACHILLEAS PAREKH STEEL CARGO 03/04 03/04 04/04 nil 17,233 nil COMP
8) ANARCHOS WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 03/04 03/04 05/04 3,925 nil nil 7,075
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Baltic Panther Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 19/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel & Mach nil 3,592 nil 04/04
2) Saturnus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 18,591 nil 04/04
3) Baltic Carrier Mitsutor Steel/Mach. 7,200 nil nil 04/04
4) Semua JMB Crude Palm nil 12,000 nil 06/04
5) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 628 nil 08/04
6) Clipper Marcons Steel Pipes 2,000 nil nil 09/04
7) Long Bright Samsara Steel Cargo nil nil 14,000 12/04
8) Bbc Colorado Marcons Break Bulk 3,127 nil nil 12/04
9) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL