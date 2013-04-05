* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may ease
in early trades, tracking a continued fall in global crude
prices.
* Brent crude prices hit a five-month low near $105 a barrel on
Thursday as a jump in U.S. jobless claims triggered a second day
of widespread selling in oil markets, but the benchmark crude
pared losses late in New York as the euro strengthened.
* Dealer says markets will closely gauge demand and cutoffs RBI
sets at the first auction of the fiscal year.
* The government will sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on
Friday, in its first debt sale in the new fiscal year which
began on April 1.
* India's fiscal deficit is expected to be at around 5 percent
of gross domestic product, lower than the downward revised
estimate of 5.2 percent for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended
in March, two government sources said on Thursday.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)