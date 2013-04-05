* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may ease in early trades, tracking a continued fall in global crude prices. * Brent crude prices hit a five-month low near $105 a barrel on Thursday as a jump in U.S. jobless claims triggered a second day of widespread selling in oil markets, but the benchmark crude pared losses late in New York as the euro strengthened. * Dealer says markets will closely gauge demand and cutoffs RBI sets at the first auction of the fiscal year. * The government will sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, in its first debt sale in the new fiscal year which began on April 1. * India's fiscal deficit is expected to be at around 5 percent of gross domestic product, lower than the downward revised estimate of 5.2 percent for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March, two government sources said on Thursday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)