* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan down 1.1 percent. * Japanese equities soared and the yen hit a 3-1/2-year low against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan's unprecedented monetary expansion, but Asian shares eased ahead of U.S. jobs data amid rising concern over the American economy. * Foreign funds sold shares worth 3.26 billion rupees on Thursday, following 3.68 billion rupees ($67.60 million) selling on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Market participants are increasingly getting jittery that the current domestic economic and political situation can spark a broader sell-off by overseas investors who have pumped in more than $10 billion so far this year. * The 50-share NSE index and the benchmark BSE index closed below their 200-day moving averages, a key technical support, on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)