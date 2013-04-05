* USD/INR likely to open marginally lower around 54.80
vs 54.87/88 last close, tracking euro recovery versus global
dollar, says the chief dealer with a private bank.
* However, sentiment remains bearish for INR with 55 likely to
be breached in the near term, he adds.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down
0.47 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index
1.1 percent lower.
* Ringgit, baht up; won, Philippine peso dip. For a snapshot,
see.
* The yen slumped to a 3-1/2-year low versus the dollar on
Friday, after suffering its biggest fall since late 2008 on
Thursday, when the Bank of Japan surprised markets with a
radical campaign of monetary expansion to attack deflation.
