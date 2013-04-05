* USD/INR likely to open marginally lower around 54.80 vs 54.87/88 last close, tracking euro recovery versus global dollar, says the chief dealer with a private bank. * However, sentiment remains bearish for INR with 55 likely to be breached in the near term, he adds. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.47 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index 1.1 percent lower. * Ringgit, baht up; won, Philippine peso dip. For a snapshot, see. * The yen slumped to a 3-1/2-year low versus the dollar on Friday, after suffering its biggest fall since late 2008 on Thursday, when the Bank of Japan surprised markets with a radical campaign of monetary expansion to attack deflation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)